Heart specialist surgeon, Dr Joe Nwiloh, has donated some medical equipment to the heart center named after him and has urged Nigerians to avail themselves of early detection of heart-related diseases to save lives.

The Joe Nwiloh Heart Centre is located at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra.

The cardiologist, who was represented by Dr. Eric Okoye of Juhel Pharmaceuticals, at the ceremony said the equipment worth more than $80,000 USD were donated to reduce the burden of the poor rural dwellers seeking treatment for heart-related ailments.

He said: “Statistics have shown that cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death after gastrointestinal, respiratory diseases and HIV/AIDS.





“This is because majority of patients needing this life-saving modern surgery do not have access to it due to poverty, and often die prematurely.

“The Foundation was founded to help tackle some of these societal challenges, lead advocacy for heart diseases prevention and improve patient’s access to high technological cardiovascular treatment in Nigeria and Africa.

“We have performed free heart surgeries to many indigent patients, and we are donating these medical equipment to extend the benefits to more people.”

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor, owners of the hospital, who took delivery of the medical equipment appreciated the foundation for its support.

Bishop Ezeokafor said the equipment would advance the treatment for cardiovascular diseases.

According to him, it will go a long way to alleviate the stress of going abroad for heart corrective surgery.