Clement Agba, the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget And National Planning has reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to go into partnerships to create jobs as well as boost the economy.

Agba made this known in a statement issued by the Director, Information, Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister of state spoke when representatives of Amadeus/Greek Technical Partners led by the Group Chairman, Alabo Wokoma visited him in his office.

He commended Amadeus/Greek Technical Partners for establishing Industrial Fishing Projects in the Niger Delta.

Agba said that the project would contribute to the growth and diversification of the nation’s economy and enable it to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production.

According to him, the initiative has shown that a lot can be achieved when there is partnership between the government and the private sector.

“The partnership was one of the good things that came out of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (EGRP) Focus Labs which was organised by the Federal Government between March 2018 and May 2018,” the minister explained.

Agba said ERGP focus labs was one of those targeted initiatives of the president to drive the three pillars of its medium-term plan, restoring growth, building a globally competitive economy and investing in the people.

He said it was also aimed at driving new investments that would create jobs for the people across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

According to Agba, the government is pleased with the development and would give its support which would help the youth by creating jobs and fostering economic growth in the Niger Delta.