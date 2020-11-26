A group, Forum of Plateau Mothers, has advised the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, to churn out programmes that can engage youths in entrepreneurship, stressing that it remains the only means to keep them away from crime.

They equally took a swipe on parents, saying they should also be proactive in bringing up children that abhors crime in the overall benefit of the State.

The Mothers Association, however commended Lalong on his peace building initiatives saying they were appreciative to him for leading the way for a peaceful Plateau by supporting the security agencies.

In a statement made available to the media on Thursday, in Abuja, they lauded the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, a special military taskforce in the state, stressing that his determination and commitment in the Plateau peace efforts has to a very large extent brought peace back to the once crisis area.

In the statement signed by Barr. Mrs Rebecca Pam, as their Chairperson, the Plateau mothers also commended officers and men of OPSH and all other security agencies in the state for their good collaborative efforts in fighting crimes and criminality in the state,saying the development had paved way for the peace the residents are enjoying at the moment.





“One of the best ways for the government to intervene in the lives of youths is to urgently fashion out programmes that can actively engage the youths, especially those that can create jobs for the unemployed youths with a view to taking them out of the streets.”

“For parents, we believe the first line of training of any child is effective parenting and not government. A child becomes criminally minded from home first before coming out to the street in most cases. So, the morals must start from us as mothers”, they stressed.

Part of the statement read: “We wish to applaud the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Lalong, for leading the way for a peaceful Plateau State. There is no denying the fact that his efforts openly and covertly are paying off for the Plateau of our dream.”

“We appeal to the governor not to relent in this noble cause no matter the distraction from some fifth columnists. We also urge him to continue to support the security agencies.”

“We also wish to use this opportunity to commend one of the greatest implementers of Plateau peace road map in the security sector, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, a special military taskforce set up to manage the internal security challenges in Plateau State, South Kaduna and some parts of Bauchi state, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo and his officers and men for the exceptional role they have been playing since his assumption of office”.