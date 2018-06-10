The Jamatu Nasril Islam in Jigawa State has donated food items and drinks to inmates in Madachi Medium Security Prison, Hadejia, Hadejia Local Government Area of the state.

The JNI’s Secretary, Malam Muhammad Babangida, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Sunday.

Babangida said the gesture was part of the group’s assistance to inmates in the spirit of Ramadan fasting.

He said: “This is not the only facility that benefitted from the gesture.

“Mny prisons in the state benefited since the commencement of Ramadan fasting.”

He added that the gesture was part of the JNI’s efforts in complementing the Federal and State Governments’ effort in providing services to the inmates.

“The JNI feels it should contribute its quota to the wellbeing of the prison inmates in the state, particularly during this Ramadan fasting,” the secretary said.

The scribe urged wealthy individuals, corporate bodies and organizations to assist the inmates and other less privileged in the society.

According to Babangida, such gesture will go a long way to enable the inmates improve and make themselves better citizens.