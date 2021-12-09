Jimi Agbaje urges incoming PDP leadership to shun pettiness, be hungry for victory

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Jimi Agbaje, has urged the incoming National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to rise above pettiness and shun selfish interests.

Speaking in an interview, Agbaje also enjoined the new executives, led by a former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu to run the affairs of the party like men who are hungry for victory and want to win elections, especially the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti, Osun and the 2023 general elections.

“They should run the party like they want to win elections. They are an opposition party hungry for victory. Be above all the pettiness and self-interest of members and groups” Agbaje said.

The new executives which was elected at the PDP national convention on October 30 will be inaugurated tomorrow, Friday, December 10 in Abuja.