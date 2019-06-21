<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jim Ovia Foundation has funded the education needs of over 100 students in computer science and other related courses under the NCS-Jim Ovia Scholarship scheme. The scholarship scheme is a collaboration between the Jim Ovia Foundation and the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS).

Since the inception of the NCS-Jim Ovia Scholarship Award in 2015, Jim Ovia Foundation has continuously renewed its annual commitment of ₦ 15.75 million to fund 35 new beneficiaries under the scholarship, providing for their studies and research in Computer and Information Science, Computer Engineering, Information Architecture, Information and Systems Technology and Information Technology and Systems Practice.

These 35 beneficiaries include 20 undergraduates, 10 Master’s degree students and 5 Ph.D students studying computer-related courses in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

According to Mr. Jim Ovia, Founder/Chairman of Jim Ovia Foundation, “In this age of digitization and the use of the Internet for inclusive growth in the world economy, the Jim Ovia Foundation looks to maximize opportunities to provide education and technical know-how to empower youths in Africa to position themselves at the forefront of world-class information technology development.”

To apply for the scholarship, visit NCS at www.ncs.org.ng for details.

The Jim Ovia Foundation was founded in 2004 and is dedicated to investing in African youths’ unlimited and untapped potential as the key to their socioeconomic growth and improved standard of living. The Jim Ovia Foundation through its various programmes, including the James Hope College Foundation, Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship (JOFLS) and Mankind United To Support Total Education (MUSTE), has supported over 3,500 young persons in education and entrepreneurial endowments all over Africa.

Visit www.jimoviafoundation.org to learn more.