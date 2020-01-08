<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

All is set for Jigawa State gov­ernment to secure N5 billion loan facility to enhance ag­ricultural development, the deputy governor, Alh. Umar Namadi, has disclosed.

Speaking while receiving a delegation of Arewa Youths on Agricultural Development in the North in his office in Dutse, Namadi assured the association of the state gov­ernment’s commitment to partner with relevant agri­cultural organisations, both internal and international, for the realisation of the set objectives.

He said: “On our part, we have procured and distrib­uted over 700 modern rice processing machines to our rice farmers to enhance their potentials, in addition to the disbursement of agricultur­al accessories at subsidised rate worth N1billion to mem­bers of our various farmers groups.”

Earlier in his remarks, the delegation spokesman, Mal. Haruna Hassan Tukur, said they were in Jigawa to solic­it the government’s support to enhance threir mission, which he said, included ag­ricultural transformation among Northern states and the country at large.

“We have embarked on Northern state’s tour with the aim of opening branch offices in Northern states to facilitate our operations,” he added.

He further restated the association’s commitment to identifying confronting prob­lems inimical to agricultural development in the Northern states, and proffering solu­tions for a way forward.