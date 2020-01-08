All is set for Jigawa State government to secure N5 billion loan facility to enhance agricultural development, the deputy governor, Alh. Umar Namadi, has disclosed.
Speaking while receiving a delegation of Arewa Youths on Agricultural Development in the North in his office in Dutse, Namadi assured the association of the state government’s commitment to partner with relevant agricultural organisations, both internal and international, for the realisation of the set objectives.
He said: “On our part, we have procured and distributed over 700 modern rice processing machines to our rice farmers to enhance their potentials, in addition to the disbursement of agricultural accessories at subsidised rate worth N1billion to members of our various farmers groups.”
Earlier in his remarks, the delegation spokesman, Mal. Haruna Hassan Tukur, said they were in Jigawa to solicit the government’s support to enhance threir mission, which he said, included agricultural transformation among Northern states and the country at large.
“We have embarked on Northern state’s tour with the aim of opening branch offices in Northern states to facilitate our operations,” he added.
He further restated the association’s commitment to identifying confronting problems inimical to agricultural development in the Northern states, and proffering solutions for a way forward.