Jigawa students’ 2020 performance unaffected by coronavirus lockdown

The Jigawa Science and Technical Board on Friday said that the impact of COVID-19 did not technically affect the target performance of their students in 2020.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Haladu Ado, who disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse, attributed the high performance of the students to the smooth running of live classroom programmes on radio.

NAN reports that the state government had in 2020, during the outbreak of COVID-19, organised a live radio classroom for primary and secondary school students across the state in order to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

Ado said that 68 per cent of students who sat for the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) in the state science and technical schools passed.

He said of the 1,980 students who also sat for NECO in 2020, 1,604 had five credits and above, including Mathematics and English, while 526 out of 990 who sat for WAEC also obtained the required grade points.

The executive secretary commended the state government for organising the classroom activities live on radio and the teachers for their commitment toward making it possible.

He also expressed appreciation to both parents and students for their cooperation during the sit down at home order without which all efforts could have been in vain.

Ado expressed optimism that students performance this year would be better than that of 2020.