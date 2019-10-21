<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jigawa State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a China based Polaris Motors Investment aimed at importing cheaper, durable and affordable cars into Nigerians.

Speaking shortly after signing the MoU at the Government House Dutse, the Chief Executive and Managing Director of M D Polaris Investments, Mr. Li Feng, stated that, “our purpose of visiting the country was informed by our desire to establish cordial business relations with Jigawa State Government due to the state’s vast business potentialities and good business climate.

“It is similarly to create a business relationship between us, the Jigawa State Government and the Jigawa Car Dealers Association. It is also to make a partnership agreement to create more self- employment and effective delivery and supply of cheaper cars at affordable prices in the state for workers, the youths, among others in all the parts of the 27 local government councils in the state and beyond.”

Apart from importation of affordable and cheaper cars, the boss of Polaris Investments pledged to apply for mechanical section for the repairs and supply of spare parts of such durable cars, “as well as to extend our business investment into investing in solid mineral deposits endowed the state.”

Responding, Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar commended the initiatives of the Chinese company for investing in the state, and assured of state government’s support for the actualisation of the set objectives.