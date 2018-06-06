The Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says it has disbursed N3.6 million to 42 victims of fire outbreaks in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Alhaji Yusuf Babura, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

Babura said the amount was disbursed to the victims of fire outbreaks in Dutse who reported the incident to the agency individually.

“The victims were given 20 per cent of what they lost to the inferno, depending on the level of damages recorded,” Yusuf said.

He pointed out that the assistance was provided by the state government, after the agency had conducted an assessment of the fire outbreaks.

The executive secretary, therefore, warned people in the state against carelessness in the use of fire and other electrical appliances.

According to him, the agency will continue to sensitise and enlighten the public on dangers of careless use of fire and electrical appliances.

He said the highest amount disbursed was N400, 000 while the least was N28, 000.

NAN recalls that the agency had on Oct. 13, 2017, disbursed over N13 million to 436 victims of fire outbreak in 22 local government areas of the state.