<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jigawa State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has sacked Director of Government Unity Secondary School, Maigatari from his post over stealing of E-Learning equipment.

This was contained in a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Yakubu Abbas Yakubu and issued to newsmen in Dutse.

The statement further announced that Malam Dayyabu Madaki was relieved of his position following what the ministry considered as gross negligence of Duty which led to the stealing of one E-learning machine belonging to the school.

The Director, is therefore directed to report to Gumel zonal education office while the zonal director has been mandated to take charge of the affairs of the school until after investigation.

Jigawa state ministry of education, science and Technology had recently distributed K-YAN machines to secondary Schools across the state.

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar launched the E-Learning program to improve the standard of education in the state.

“The program will helped the students to prepare for e-examinations and be equipped on digital technology, especially when exam body are shifting from paper to computer-based examination” Badaru stated.

About 8,000 E-Learning tablet /computer were distributed to all senior secondary schools students and teachers across the State.