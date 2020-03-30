<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Despite huge investment of over N1.7b in the last four years by Jigawa State government towards the provision of water supply to both Dutse vicinity and beyond, the metropolitan city capital is faced with acute shortage of water supply for years.

“We wonder that upon the proclaimed N250m water upgrading and improvements of water supply to over 25 water points within the state capital, we are yet to boast of getting steady water supply to our domestic pipes, Comrade Bosuwa, one of the residents in one of the worst hit areas.





Bosuwa, who spoke on behalf of other residents of “Gida dubu” Housing Quarters in Dutse, lamented Jigawa State government’s failure to supply its citizens with clean and hygienic water. He said that the government has only left them to depend on open well water supply through the support of commercial water vendors, adding that the situation poses risk to their health.