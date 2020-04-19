South Korea’s SolGent has secured an order to supply a U.S. government agency with an additional 7,500 kits which can each perform 100 coronavirus tests, the CEO of the biotech firm told Reuters.

The Jigawa State Government has announced a lockdown as the state has recorded first COVID-19 case in Kazaure Local Government.

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse on Sunday.

He explained that the victim returned from Lagos and was isolated for weeks and his samples returned positive.


Badaru said state government decided to lock down Kazaure Local Government from Monday midnight to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

He urged the people of the state to be vigilant and alert local government COVID-19 task force on anybody who returned from other state.

