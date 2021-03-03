



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State has dismissed its 2019 gubernatorial candidate, Mallam Aminu Ringim from the party.

In a statement sent to newsmen by Jigawa State Organising Secretary of PDP, Babangida Muhammad Roni on Wednesday, he explained that the embattled gubernatorial candidate refused to make himself available before the disciplinary Committee of the party to answer allegations against him by his ward executive of the party.

The statement read: “Jigawa State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has dismissed its State gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 election, Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim from the party.





“The dismissal followed the Committee’s meeting on Wednesday at the party’s State Secretariat in Dutse.”

The party said Mallam Ringim, who was earlier suspended from party by the ward executive was asked to appear before the State Disciplinary Committee in observance with the Constitution of the party, but failed to honour several invitations.

Mallam Aminu Ringim contested against the APC’s gubernatorial candidate and now governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar in 2019 but lost.