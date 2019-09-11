<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jigawa State Pension Board has paid N740,602,90.36k as retirement benefits to 382 retirees from April till date, the Executive Chairman of the Board, Hashim Ahmed Fagam, has disclosed.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Fagan stated the payment was fourth in the series as the board had earlier paid 305 pensioners in February last year in addition to other 434 retirees also in February this year.

According to him the payment was categorised into three segment’s state pensioners, local government retirees as well local education retired staff.

Under the categories, the state government retired 164 persons and were paid N374,892,,462.93k as retiring benefits, while 72 retired staff of local government councils received N91,637,370.84.

Similarly, the board settled 20 beneficiary’s of death benefits to the tune of N57,966,219.64k, and death pension balanced of N2,141,933.53k to eight beneficiaries, three from state retired staff and give from LGAs.