



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Jigawa, on Monday, says that henceforth, 90 per cent of corps members in the state will be deployed to rural schools.

The new NYSC state Coordinator, Hajiya Aishatu Adamu, made this known when she paid a courtesy visit to NAN in Dutse.

Newsmen report that Adamu, who assumed duty on April 8, was in NAN, as part of her courtesy visits to critical stakeholders of NYSC in the state.

“I wish to state that as long as I’m here, I will ensure that 90 per cent of corps members are distributed equitably to schools that need their services, for the rapid development of education sector in the state,” she said.

Adamu said that the move was part of NYSC‘s efforts towards boosting the teaching quality in rural communities across the state.

The coordinator, who commended NAN for publicising NYSC’s activities in the state, also identified the agency as one of the foremost federal agencies collaborating with the corps.





She announced that science-based COVID-19 volunteers among the corps members would be trained and posted to rural communities in the state.

According to her, the volunteers will be attached to health facilities to sensitise community members on basic hygiene rules and how to prevent themselves from contracting the virus.

“In this regard, to ensure that our campaigns have positive impact, I request that you kindly oblige us in the coverage of our developmental activities,” Adamu said.

Responding, the NAN State Correspondent, Mr Abdullahi Mohammed, thanked the coordinator for the visit and promised her the agency’s continual support.

Newsmen report that the coordinator was accompanied by some NYSC officials, including: Mr Samanuwa Yusuf, Assistant Director, Co-Inspection and Monitoring, and Mr Omar Mohammed, Assistant Director, Community Development Service.

Others were: Mr Emeka Ugwu, Assistant Director, Information and Mr Umar Adamu, Principal Officer, Information.