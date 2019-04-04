<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jigawa Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday suspended three of its members for allegedly diverting sensitive electoral materials and beverages.

The members suspended include; Habibu Husseini of NTA, Dutse, Ashiru Shehu of Vision FM and Ahmed Abubakar of the Sun Newspaper.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspended journalists were members of the Credentials Committee that conducted the State Council Election on Thursday.

A statement signed by the state NUJ Chairman, Alhaji Sanusi Madobi, and its secretary, Alhaji Garba Bulangu, said that the diverted items were valued at N150, 000.

The NUJ said that the matter had, however, been reported to security agencies in the state for necessary action.