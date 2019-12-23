<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jigawa state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps said it has deployed 1O00 officers and men across the state to improve security in the State especially during the festivities.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Command Spokesman SC Adamu Shehu.

He explained that, State Commandant, Alh. Garba Muhammad, ordered the immediate deployment of officers and men from various departments and units including Armed Squad, Counter Terrorism, CBRNE, Intelligence, Operations, Disaster management and medical unit.

The statement said the officers were deployed to strategic areas such as worship places, recreational facilities, Government buildings and installations, Motor parks, markets and malls, and other identified flash areas.

The Commandant therefore urged the good people of the State to be law abiding and to cooperate with his men during and after the celebrations and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security formations.

The Command wished the good people of Jigawa a hitch free festive celebration and a happy and prosperous new year in advance.