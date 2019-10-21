<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Gumel in Jigawa State, Ahmed Muhammad Sani, has charged politicians to have fear of God as the foremost principle of governance.

Speaking in his palace in Gumel while administering special honours to illustrious members of the community that were given appointments in the Jigawa State government said: “If politicians and political office holders would conduct themselves strictly to the teaching of their scriptures, they shall not have any reason to delve into corrupt practices”, he stated.

The emir also asked the appointees to be of exemplary character towards the upliftment of people, especially those at the grassroots.

One of the recipients who is also the Commissioner of Works and Housing in the state, Aminu Muhammed, said the gesture of honouring them by the emir was the most single honour given to him in his entire life.

He urged the emir and the people of Gumel to work assiduously towards the progress of the people.

Those awarded included Lawal Yunusa Danzomo, Commissioner of Education, Garba Hannun Giwa, Commissioner Water Resources, and Idris Danzomo.

Others are Mukhtar Usman Gumel, Sale Ahmed Danzomo, Alhassan Yau, Tijjani Sayyadi, Faruk Musa Gumel, Sale S Pawa, among others.