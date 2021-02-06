



The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, has assured southerners in the state of the protection of their lives and properties.

The governor gave the assurance on Saturday during a visit by the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, to Jigawa State.

Mr Badaru had invited the Ebonyi governor to commission a township road project in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Mr Badaru used the occasion to address southerners who turned out en-masse at the event to welcome Mr Umahi to the state.

“We are appreciative that the southerners in Jigawa are living peacefully with us, and we want you to send the message of peace across the country that your people are very safe in Jigawa and in the north,” he said to the upbeat crowd.

“Tell those detractors, those politicians that want to cause disharmony in the land that they will not succeed because there won’t be reprisals in the north. That is their game plan to cause confusion,” Mr Badaru added.





The governor said the government would not allow anybody to be harmed in Jigawa or a few few miscreants to ignite trouble in the land. “This is the message we want you to take back home and is the message we are preaching here,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Umahi thanked northern state governors for working for peace in Nigeria.

“We also commend the northern people and youth for believing in one Nigeria, I am assuring you that we, the governors of South-east and our leaders, are solidly for one indivisible Nigeria,” Mr Umahi said.

“Across Nigeria there are good and bad people and criminality should not be ascribed to a particular tribe or religion. Those of your people living with us we are making efforts to safeguard them,” Mr Umahi said.

The two governors spoke against the backdrop of inter-ethnic tension in the south of Nigeria following efforts by largely non-state actors to expel Fulani residents over rising insecurity in the region.

The rising animosity against the Fulani in the south was caused by the criminal activities of some cattle herders in the region and the failure of security agencies to check the activities.