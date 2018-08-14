Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has approved the appointment of Garba Ahmed as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce.

A statement issued in Dutse on Tuesday by Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer, Office of Head of the State Civil Service, indicated that the appointment takes immediate effect.

“Until his appointment, Ahmed was the Director-General, Directorate of Protocol, Government House”.

“The appointment of the new permanent secretary to serve the state government in this capacity is purely on merit, competency and personal integrity,” the statement added.