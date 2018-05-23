The Jigawa State Government says it has spent the sum of N28million on the procurement of improved seeds for sale at subsidised rates to farmers, ahead of the 2018 farming season.

Alhaji Muhammad Lana, General Manager, Jigawa Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO), stated this during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, on Wednesday.

Lana explained the state desired to get rid of unimproved seeds to achieve maximum yield.

He said government had purchased certified seeds from various agricultural institutes in Zaria, Ibadan, and Maiduguri for sale to farmers at affordable rates.

“We henceforth want farmers across the state to plant only improved seeds on their farms.

“The improved seeds to be sold to farmers include – rice, sorghum, maize, beans, sesame, and groundnuts, among others,” Lana said.

He said the state government had also purchased 50 units of tractors to be loaned to large and small farmers across the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Lana added that the gesture was aimed at boosting agricultural development and ensuring food security in the state.