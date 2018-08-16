The Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board has spent eight billion naira on various projects in primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Chairman of the board, Alhaji Salisu Zakar, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Thursday.

He explained that 50 per cent of the amount was spent on new projects, 40 per cent on renovations, eight per cent on furniture and two per cent on logistics.

The chairman explained that money used for the projects was sourced from the Universal Basic Education Commission.

Zakar said that many new classroom blocks were built and that existing ones were renovated.

He said: “It will interest you to know that you will meet many of our children sitting down on bare floor in schools but now we have changed the system.

“You will meet only 30 to 35 pupils or students in a classroom.

“The state government has also built 140 houses in the hard-to-reach areas to make teachers to stay among residents of the communities.”