Jigawa explains N21.7 billion approved supplementary budget

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Babangida Umar Gantsa, has explained why the state seemed for a supplementary budget amounting to N21.7 billion.

Speaking to reporters in Dutse the commissioner said the state deems it necessary to seek the supplementary budget to finance some critical projects that were included in the 2021 budget.

He said the supplementary budget is for the state to achieve its desired goals in ensuring that all key socio-economic development, projects and programs are fully funded and completed by the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year without having to bequeath unnecessary huge contractual commitments and liabilities.

The commissioner added that the 2021 budget was proposed on 11.9% inflation rate and now it is 17.9%, while $40 per barrel of crude now sold at $69.

‘In a simple term, the cost of the project has increased and also the expected consolidated revenue has increased so it is indispensable to have supplementary for the full implementation of 2021 state appropriation bill,’ he explained.

While shading more light, the Chairman House Committee on Constituency project Hon Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin said, the executive has submitted N18.99 billion as proposed supplementary budget but the House increased it to N21.7 billion.

‘We increased the supplementary budget from the initial proposal sent by the executive arm of government to ensure adequate funding for constituency projects,’ he stated.

He said the supplementary budget approved by the house will be used to fund projects in education, health, electrification and road projects as contained in the letter sent to the house by the executive.

The state assembly has already deliberated and passed the supplementary budget of N21.7 billion.