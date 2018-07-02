The Kiyawa Local Government Council of Jigawa says it is targeting to immunise 75,804 children against poliomyelitis in the area.

Malam Sunusi Doro, the Information Officer of the council, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

He explained that the Health Coordinator of the council, Malam Garba Garkon-Ali, has collected 79,100 doses of vaccines from the state Primary Health Care Development Agency for the exercise.

Doro said that 340 ad hoc staff had been recruited for the conduct of the exercise in all nooks and crannies of the local government.

According to him, the primary healthcare coordinator has visited traditional, religious and community leaders on the need to mobilise their subjects to present their children for the immunisation.

The information officer stated that cartons of sweets were purchased by the local government to woo children during the immunisation.

He therefore appealed to parents and guardians to cooperate with the officials to ensure the success of the exercise.