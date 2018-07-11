Dutse Local Government Chairman in Jigawa State, Mal. Awwalu Yakubu Bala Yargaba, has been suspended by the Jigawa State House of Assembly for six months.

This follows a written petition by the councilors addressed to the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and presented on the floor of the house by a member representing Dutse constituency, Hon. Musa Sule Dute.

In the said petition, Yargaba was accused of arrogance, highhandedness, breach of trust, lack of public exposure in handling the affairs of Dutse council among other charges leveled against him by the councilors.