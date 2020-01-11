<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Hajiya Zahra’u Haruna, the wife Alhaji Haruna Aliyu Dangyatum, a member of the Jigawa State House of Assembly from Miga, has been abducted by unknown gunmen from her residence in Dangyatum in Miga Local Government Area.

The state assembly member has reportedly been in Saudi Arabia for the past two weeks observing the lesser‎ hajj.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to the Sun, saying that “at around 3 to 4 am [on] Saturday, some gunmen numbering about five came to the residence of the assembly member and forcefully took away his wife Zahra’u to an unknown destination.”





The PPRO said the men are likely to be kidnappers even though they are yet to reach out to anyone on a possible ransom to be paid.

The relative peace that had been enjoyed in the state has been recently eroded with rising cases of kidnapping of government officials and their relatives.

Just last year the mother of Alhaji Yahaya ‘Big Man’, the Special Adviser to the state governor, was kidnapped in her village and released after the family paid the sum of about N20 million to secure her release.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information, Col Mohammed Alhassan, also confirmed the ‎kidnapping, assuring, however, that there is a strategy being worked out to ensure her safe release of the lawmaker’s wife to reconcile with her family.