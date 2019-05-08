<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jigawa State House of Assembly was engulfed in a rowdy session yesterday over the attempt to amend the house standing rule.

Trouble started when the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Isa Idris, announced the decision to amend the house standing rule which stipulates that all former assembly speakers and deputy speakers cannot vie for the position of speaker again in subsequent assemblies.

The proposed amended rule will also disqualify any principal officer that was suspended or impeached to re contest for the position of speaker again. The decision was resisted by some members.

The member representing Yankwashi State Constituency, Abdulrahman Alkassim led the crusade by opposing the proposed amendment which was also supported by majority of the members.

The opposing members were also challenged by other members that wanted the amendment .

Before yesterday, there has been an underground movement by some members to impeach the current speaker, Alhaji Isa Idris and replace him with the impeached former speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba.

The move which was alleged to have the support of the governor came at a time that some members felt the present speaker had reduced himself to a ‘mere’ boy of the executive.