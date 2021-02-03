



The Speaker Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba, has announced the tenure extension of local government councils chairmen from two to three years consecutively.

This followed the amendment of section 6 (1) of the Local Government Law of Jigawa State 2012 which also provided that under the law, a person who served as elected chairman for two terms is exempted to stand for election by the law.

The speaker said the amendment also mandated the Governor and the state House of Assembly to suspend or remove from office any local government Chairman, Vice Chairman, Supervisory Councillor and Councillor found guilty of criminal offence or official misconduct.





Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has amended the House Standing Rules 2017 Order 9 rule 27 on the conduct of business of each plenary session and Order 13 Rule 56 (1) mandating the Speaker to chair all committees of the whole house and report progress at plenary.

In a related development, the House has directed the College of Education Gumel to reactivate its National Certificate of Education Distance Learning Centres across the state.

This followed the presentation and adoption of the report of House Committee on Education by the Chairman of the committee, Engineer Sirajo Muhammad, who noted that with the exception of the centre within the premises of the College, all other centres were not functioning.

He also recommended that all funds accrued from the programme should be channeled to the government treasury.