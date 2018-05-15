President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged-off the trimming of age long Typha grass from the Hadejia river valley in Jigawa State.

The president, who was in Jigawa for a two day working visit, arrived the state capital at 9:58a.m. and was treated to a reception by the Jigawa and Kano States Governors, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar and Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, respectively. President Buhari expressed disappointment with the manner with which he was prevented from meeting the people directly despite their efforts to troop to the occasion to see him.

Buhari, who spoke in ‘Hausa’ at the Hadejia emirs palace, said: “I was enveloped in a dark vehicle which prevented the large number of people from seeing me. I also saw the disappointment on their faces when they could not even guess the vehicle that conveyed me.

“I hope when I’m going back they would put me in an open vehicle so my people will see me and I can also wave at them.”

The president, who, on arrival in the morning, immediately boarded a helicopter which conveyed him to Auyo, where he commissioned dredging process of the river canal.

The project was first awarded in 1981 and had since been abandoned by successive governments. When dredged, the canals are expected to provide enough water for irrigation purposes and other domestic use.

He also proceeded to commission 114 kilometre Guri-Tasheguwa-Abunabo Road construction work awarded at the cost of over N11 billion by the state government.