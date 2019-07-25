<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) has advised President Muhamamdu Buhari to take all the necessary measures in order to prevent alleged violent protests and attacks carried out by the members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) known as Shi’ites on security personnel and innocent Nigerians.

The group gave the advice on Thursday through its National Chairman Ulama Council, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir during a Media Chat with Journalists at his office in Jos.

The group reiterated that as Muslim organization it wouldn’t fold it arms and allow things to escalate.

He said, “It is unfortunate that citizens of a country are taking arms against their police, wanting to attack the national assembly and also saying they would kill the children of the President or even the President himself. We want President Buhari not to treat this issue with kid gloves, he should take necessary measures in making sure that security agencies and all relevant parties dealt with the issue of Shi’ites squarely.”

He urged Senate to screen out any ministerial nominee that has inclination or membership with the Shi’ites group and those calling for breaking up of the country.

“We learnt that among the ministerial nominees, there is also a member of the Shi’ite group, and those that are agitating for the break off of Nigeria, those nominees shouldn’t be confirmed,” he concluded.