



The Jama’tu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) has called on the Federal Government to strengthen efforts in the fight against banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of insecurity bedevilling the country.

JIBWIS made the call yesterday through its National Chairman, Ulama’u Council, Sheik Sani Yahaya Jingir, at the end of the 28th Annual National Seminar of the group.

The group said it was very glaring that the country was in a sorry condition and if care was not taken, the country would be thrown into confusion, thereby causing hardship and uncertainty.





The seminar with the theme, “Islamic perspective to the challenges of world peace and development,” also called on the government to involve communities directly in the fight against criminality in the country through sharing of intelligence and development of action plan.

The group further called “For the establishment of a mechanism that would help identify crime sponsors and saboteurs within the system and ensure punishment of the culprits.