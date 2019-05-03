<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) has warned kidnappers across the country to repent.

The group warned that if the kidnappers refused to repent, it would start organising special prayers and fasting until God destroys them.

It handed this warning through the National Chairman Ulama’u Council, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir during the opening ceremony of Juma’at Mosque on top of the Zinariya Hill in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

Jingir said, “Kidnapping is prohibited according to Islam and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, so we are calling on them (kidnappers) to repent.

“If they didn’t we would start organising special prayers and fastings until God heard us and destroy them spiritually,” he said.

The cleric described activities of kidnappers as “callous”, “unislamic” and “inhuman” that need to be stopped at all costs.

He also called on government at all levels and security operatives to work round the clock in curtailing incessant kidnappings ongoing in the country.

Jingir further charged government at all levels to provide jobs to the teaming youths in order to end the insecurity bedeviling the country.