The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, said on Monday that 10 more corpses of victims of the recent flood in Jibia have been recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building in the town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flood swept through the town on July 15, killing over 44 people and destroying more than 500 houses.

Kabir who made the disclosure while receiving some dignitaries who paid him a condolence visit over the death of Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie, the former Inspector General of Police at his place, said that the decomposed bodies had been buried.

“The 10 persons were discovered when the people of the area started experiencing heavy smell coming from the collapsed building.

“The residents reported the matter to the District Head of Jibia, Alhaji Mohammed Rabiu, who ordered a search of the area, and after some hours of search, the corpses were discovered and the District Head ordered for the corpses to be buried.

“The district head later reported them in order to make the records of those who died in the flood disaster straight,” the Emir said.

Kabir urged his subjects to intensify prayers to avert natural calamities in the locality.

The monarch lamented that many of the victims, who were traders, had lost their capital and means of livelihood and appealed to individuals and corporate organisations to assist them in every way possible to get back on their feet.