Kiki Mordi, an undercover journalist with the BBC Africa Eye, has revealed that she received threats after releasing an investigation which exposed sexual harassment in West African universities.

Mordi says her investigation was related to the experience she had while at university, which forced her to drop out of school.

In an interview with Sahara Reporters, Mordi said since the investigation was completed, she has been receiving subtle threats.

“I have received subtle threats since this work was completed but I am not bothered because the BBC takes the security of employees seriously,” she said.

“Before embarking on this project, the team prayed a lot and also sang because it helped to calm the nerves. But I had to go through the trainings I received over and over again because I wanted to get it right.

“The bulk of the ritual I performed were reading, research and preparation. The biggest goal of this work was to be louder than the aggressor because sexual harassment is very loud. I wanted it to be silenced.

“I am happy that a lot is changing already since the documentary was release and I can confirm to you that one of the lecturers at the University of Lagos caught sexually harassing a prospective student has been dismissed by the institution.

“I believe it doesn’t stop there until there is a conviction. We have to break that culture of impunity.”