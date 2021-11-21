Jaru: Senator Aluko loved Ekiti with all his hearts

Former Senior Assistant on Internal Security in Ekiti State, Isreal Adedeji (alias Jaru), has described the late chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Gbenga Aluko, as a politician who loved the state with all his hearts.

The deceased who hailed from Ode-Ekiti, Gonyin Local Government Area, of the state reportedly died on Saturday night after he collapsed in his Abuja’s office.

In his condolence message made available to independent, Adesokan described the death of the politician as not only a rude shock but a monumental loss to the state.

He commiserated with the Aluko family, the Ode-Ekiti people, the entire APC and Nigeria Politicians over the passing on of the great politician.

He described the late Aluko as an extraordinary person with a different style in politics.

“My condolence and respect go out to the family of Gbenga Aluko. My thoughts and prayers are with you!.

” For the short period that I had interactions with him, he was a pleasant man that loves Ekiti people and their progress more than any other person, May his soul rest in peace”.he said

The late Aluko was the son of a renowned economist, the late Professor Sam Aluko. He was elected Senator for the Ekiti South constituency of Ekiti State, Nigeria at the start of the Nigerian Fourth Republic, running on the People’s Democratic Party platform.