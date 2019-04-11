<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Mr Yutaka Kikuta, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his reelection on behalf of his country.

Kikuta said that Japan intends to continue to work with and assist Nigeria anyway they can, to support the country in its growth.

The Ambassador, who pointed out the area of science and technology as a great way if collaboration, said this on Thursday in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

He said: “The area of Science and Technology is the area Nigeria can explore further possibility of cooperation.

“I will like to congratulate the reelection of President Buhari for second term of presidency and Japan is determined to continue to support the government anyway possible.”

Onu stressed the need for Japan and Nigeria to boost their diplpomatic relations, especially in Science and Technology.

He said Japan could be of great help to Nigeria in her quest to be a developed nation.

His words: “Nigeria needs to pay a lot of attention to the key role Science, Technology and Innovation plays in national development, since our population is growing at a rate of 3.2%, by the turn of the century our population will be reaching almost a billion people.”