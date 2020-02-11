<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Japanese government has conferred one of its highest national honours, the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star” on the former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma.

The honour is one of the highest orders under the Order of the Rising Sun established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji. It was the first national decoration awarded by the Government of Japan.

An imperial decoration conferment ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, in Abuja, a statement by the former minister’s media consultant, Akpandem James, said on Tuesday.

“Senator Udoma Udo Udoma received The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, one of the highest orders awarded in the name of His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan, in recognition of his contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations and promoting friendship between Japan and Nigeria,” Mr Akpandem said.





Mr Udoma, a lawyer and former senator, served as a minister between 2015 and 2019.

Mr Udoma became the first Nigerian to receive the Order of the Rising Sun award from the Government of Japan.

The badge features rays of sunlight from the rising sun. The order is awarded in the name of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and is awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.

The Order of the Rising Sun comprises Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun; The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star; The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon; The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette; The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays; and The Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays.