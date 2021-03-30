



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has warned financial institutions not to sell the 2021 unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) forms (e-Pins) above the N3, 500 fee to candidates.

Candidates are expected to pay financial institutions N3, 500 for e-Pins and N500 for the books they will use for the examination, totaling N4,000.

The board also asked the institutions to ensure that all e-Pins are transferred electronically to the candidates to avoid hardship on them.





The board said it will not accept handwritten e-Pins from any financial institutions in order to avoid mistakes during the process of writing it.

Banks are expected to get 30, 000 e-Pins from the board while microfinance banks and other payment platforms will receive 10, 000 e-Pins through the board.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, said this during a meeting with representatives of financial institutions ahead of the sales of e-Pins which will start next month.

Oloyede warned that any financial institution caught selling the e-Pin above the stipulated price will be de-listed and prosecuted.