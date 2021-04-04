



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has vowed to clampdown on some cybercafes and tutorial centres alleged to have specialised in defrauding unsuspecting candidates during registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Board noted with dismay, the unwholesome activities of fraudulent operators of cybercafes, tutorial centres and other entities, which have formed the habit of deceiving hapless candidates through using the Board’s logo and name to defraud and extort them.

Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State, during the weekend while handing over some operators of cybercafes, tutorial centres and other such operators to security agents.

He noted that the stock-in-trade of these unscrupulous elements was to lure innocent candidates to part with their money under the deceptive guise of registering them for the 2021/22 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.





“It is a criminal offence for one to use the Board’s name and logo when one is not licensed by the Board to do so for any reason,” a statement by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocols of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said on Sunday in Abuja.

The Registrar, during the engagement, warned that the Board would no longer tolerate the antics of such platforms, which, he said, are used as incubators for grooming examination infractors who use the name and logo of the Board to lend credence to their unwholesome activities.

According to him, anybody not licensed by the Board to register candidates and who goes ahead to print banners advertising the Board’s services would be arrested and prosecuted.

The Registrar further disclosed that henceforth, the Board and the various security agencies would be combing the streets across the country to ensure that the untoward activities of fraudulent elements are curtailed.