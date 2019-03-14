



Barring any unforeseen circumstances, candidates who successful applied for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, would sit for the examination on April 11th.

But prior to the actual examination date, selected candidates will sit for the mock examination at designated centres on April 1st.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Head of Media in a statement on Wednesday, was silent on the number of candidates that applied to take the examination this year.

He explained that the mock examination which was earlier scheduled for Saturday March 23, had to be changed due to circumstances beyond the Board’s control.

Fabian also clarified that candidates who had indicated interest to take the mock examination at the point of registration and have since printed their mock examination notification slips need not print another one.

According to him, all the details on the slips remain the same except the examination date which is now 1st April, 2019.

For the actual examination expected to begin on 11th April, candidates are to begin the printing of the 2019 UTME notification slips from Tuesday, 2nd April, 2019.

He stated, “All candidates who registered for the 2019 UTME are to ensure that they print their examination notification slips before the day of the examination as no excuses would be entertained.

“The public should note that the Board would not reschedule examination for any candidate.”

“Candidates can print their slips anywhere. Nigerians would recall that the Board had closed the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry application document on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

“At the close of the sale and subsequently close of registration portal, it was discovered that 41,063 candidates created profile and procured either UTME or DE ePINS but were unable to complete their registration formalities after initiating the process.

“In view of this consideration the Board has open the registration portal effective from Wednesday 13th March, 2019 for all candidates with either UTME or DE ePINS to complete their registration formalities. The portal would be closed on Friday, 15th March,2019 by 12 midnight.

“This opportunity is for only candidates who had created profile and procured UTME or DE ePINS before the close of registration portal as the sale of ePINS had since been closed.

“Endeavour to register before Friday midnight if you are holding any of the ePINS (UTME/DE).”