Head of Media and Information at the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, has suggested what candidates in the ongoing UTME should do if they discover on examination day that the exam is not holding at their centres.

He said the Board had discovered that some examination centres had fallen short of the standards in terms of facilities and other logistics; and that JAMB was doing everything possible to ensure that candidates in such centres are not short-changed by any means.

Fabian spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos.

Fabian said, “I will like to mention that some centres have fallen short of the standards of the Board in terms of facilities and other logistics.

“The Board is doing everything possible to ensure that candidates in such centres are not short-changed by any means.

“They should not panic, as they will be relocated to new centres by the Board in due course.

“The Board will relocate them to new centres for the examination, with new dates.”

He advised the affected candidates to check their profiles from time to time for the new centres and dates for their examination.

“The Board is not happy with this development, as it has been discovered that most of such centres are mainly those situated in secondary schools, with their owners claiming to have perfect facilities on ground before the commencement of the examination.

“Others involved themselves in one infraction or the other.

“We are not going to take these issues lightly with defaulting centres and their owners. At the appropriate time, they will be sanctioned,” Benjamin said.

He said that candidates who thought their centres were shut out from the examination should not panic, as it meant they had been relocated.

“With the complaints we got from such centres without capacity to meet the Board’s examination standards, we quickly swung into action to relocate the candidates, as we do not want them to feel cheated or get confused.

“So, these candidates might arrive at such centres to discover that nothing is happening there.

“They should not panic, they should just know that they have been relocated from such centres to a new one.

“All they have to do is to continue to check their profiles for information on their new centres and dates for the examination,” he said.

He said that JAMB would continue to deploy resources within its powers to ensure that no candidate is left behind.