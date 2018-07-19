The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Thursday urged all institutions preparing for post-UTME and other processes leading to admissions to update their candidates’ list from the Central Admission Processing System.

The board’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

He said that the update was necessary to ensure that all candidates who made recent changes in their choice of institutions were properly captured.

Benjamin said that the board had received complaints from candidates who had made changes but could not register for the 2018 post-UTME in the new institutions they chose because their details did not reflect on the portal of the institutions.

The update, he explained, was necessary and if not done, changes made by prospective candidates would not be reflected.

“These changes have been reflected on the CAPS portal, but the institutions have not updated their lists, hence, candidates are not able to register for the post-UTME.

“Most of these institutions are still holding unto what was made available to them at the policy meeting in June.

“CAPS empower candidates to make changes to programmes and institutions of their choice at anytime except where institutions request the board to block its page to enable it to prepare for the conduct of its post-UTME.

“For ease of management of candidates, institutions make requests to the Board to prevent candidates from choosing them at certain periods closer to the conduct of their post-UTME.

“This is because some candidates may still make changes in the morning of the exercise or even during the conduct thereby constituting serious challenges to managing the exercise.

“We are appealing to all institutions to quickly update their lists now to save these candidates from the trauma of coming to the board to complain.”

Benjamin said that changes made by candidates automatically reflect on the CAPS portal but would take the continuous update or download of the lists by the various institutions to reflect on the schools’ portal.

He said that the update, if not made, would continue to appear only on JAMB’s portal but not on the portal of such institution(s).

According to him, the aim of CAPS will be achieved only if all institutions consistently effect the updates.

NAN recalls that leaders of institutions at the board’s policy meeting in June had agreed that the First Choice Admission Exercise would be conducted between July 2 and Oct. 16.

The Second Choice Admission is scheduled to hold between Oct. 17 and Dec. 17.