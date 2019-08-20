<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that Stanbic IBTC will reward the top 30 candidates in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be giving scholarship worth N15m.

The all-inclusive scholarship will include best male and female students, best visually-impaired candidates in the 36 states of Nigeria.

The Corporate Investment Banking and Marketing Manager, Mrs Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, led a delegation to JAMB Headquarters in Abuja, where she stated that the scholarship is a window for candidates who are desirous of tertiary education in a comfortable atmosphere.

Oyefeso-Odusami said: “The essence of the scholarship is to enable candidates who desire tertiary education to pursue their dreams under a very comfortable atmosphere. There are some criteria for the selection of the top 30 UTME candidates. The candidates must have scored a minimum of 250 and above in the 2019 UTME, possess five credit passes in their Ordinary Level results as well as meet other specified criteria necessary for admission.

“The scholarship is going to be inclusive. It will take into cognisance the best male and female candidates as well as the best visually impaired candidate from the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, while commending Stanbic Bank, called on “other corporate organisations to emulate this and bring succour to hardworking candidates wishing to advance their educational career.”