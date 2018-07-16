The National Industrial Court on Monday struck out a suit filed against the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for failure of the claimant to prove that his dismissal was unlawful.

The claimant, Ignatius Stephen approached the court to declare his dismissal unlawful and sought for reinstatement, payment of his salaries and entitlements.

Stephen told the court that JAMB did not have a governing board at the time of his dismissal, and therefore, the terms and conditions of service as stated in his employment letter was breached.

Delivering judgment, Justice Rakiya Haastrup, said that the inability of the claimant to tender his letter of employment as material evidence of fact to determine whether or not his dismissal was unlawful had truncated his case.

Haastrup said that the inability of the claimant to present the employment letter made it difficult for the court to determine his employer and who could appoint and dismiss him.

The claimant’s counsel, Mumini Hanafi in his argument said that the claimant’s employment was governed by his letter of employment and the Public Service Rules (PSR), 2009.

He said that by virtue of letter of employment and the PSR, the power to dismiss his client from service was vested on the board of the defendant.

Hanafi said the claimant was dismissed on the directive of the minister of education, which made the dismissal unlawful.

Adedoyin Adejunmobi, the defense counsel, in his submission said that the claimant was dismissed over his engagement in unauthorised admission matters in 2016.

He insisted that due process was followed before the claimant was dismissed.

Adejunmobi said the claimant was issued a query, faced a disciplinary panel which indicted him and was subsequently dismissed from the service of the board.

He said that the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu by powers vested on him by the JAMB Act, could perform certain functions of the board as was done in this case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that similar suits filed against JAMB by dismissed workers were struck out by the same court over their failure to either tender their conditions of service or employment letters.