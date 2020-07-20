



As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) directs institutions to begin 1st, 2nd choice admission exercise from 21st August 2020, the Board has warned institutions not to exceed N2,000 cost for post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) screening. This is coming on the heels of institutions that charge unsuspecting candidates as much as N6,000 to write or attend the post-UTME screening.

The board in a statement signed by its Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede and released by its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Sunday, warned all Heads of tertiary institutions to ensure total compliance with the policy directives as contained in the address of the Honourable Minister of Education at the Policy Meeting guidelines.

JAMB insisted that: “The Admission-Exercise for the 2020/2021 Academic Session would be conducted on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) and enjoined the National Universities Commission, NUC; the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, and the National Commission for Colleges of education, NCCE to collaborate with it to ensure full compliance of the guidelines. Warning on the dire consequences of illegal or irregular admission in any form, JAMB added that “All applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and Nigeria Certificate in Education into Full Time, Distance Learning, Part-Time, Outreach, the sandwich must be processed only through the Joint Admissions and matriculation board (JAMB).”





Besides, it warned that:” No Institution is allowed to publish, announce, exhibit, or paste any name(s) of the admitted candidate without prior approval of the name on CAPS.

”It listed procedures for admission to include: “Recommendations and Approval Institutions are to recommend candidates for admission after having presented to the Board the following information through caps. “The approved general quota for each institution and the distribution to the various programmes; Minimum UTME score for each programme; Minimum Direct Entry (DE) qualification grades for DE Candidates; Components of cut-off marks and the allotted score for each component; the cut-off date for the 1st and 2nd Choice admissions after which no result upload nor change of institution as 1st Choice would be allowed; supplementary admission can be allowed but fresh candidates cannot have the right to be on merit list but through other criteria to fill existing vacancies, and other admissions criteria (if any). JAMB added, “No institution will be allowed to recommend or admit any candidate with UTME score below the following threshold: Degree 160; ND 120; NCE 100 and NID 100.

”The guideline-directed UTME candidates seeking to change their institution as the first choice to visit its website rather than purchasing another application form or application.”This is to prevent the issue of double registration which is a violation of the JAMB mandate,” he said.