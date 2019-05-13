<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has returned N5 billion to the Federal Government coffers, after the conduct of its 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB’s head of media and information revealed this in the board’s weekly bulletin, tagged ‘JAMBULLETIN.’

Benjamin on telephone explained that out of the N5 billion returned to the Federal government, N2 billion was given back to the board to enhance its operation.

“Technically, the board returned N5 billion to the Federal government but out of that amount, the board was handed N2 billion to further enhance its operation,” he said.

Last year, his first in running the board as the registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede remitted N7.8 billion to the treasury, as against the paltry N50million remitted by his predecessor from 2010-2016.

Public criticism following the huge surplus made the Federal Government order a reduction in examination fees from N5000 to N3,500.