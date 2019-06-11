<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 15,490 results of candidates it initially withheld for alleged malpractices.

The board hinged the release on scrutiny of the cases of this category of candidates who were requested to upload certain credentials for scrutiny.

JAMB’s management had on May 11, 2019, vowed to launch further investigations into some of the candidates’ results to ascertain where they bridged enrolment procedures.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB’s Registrar had stated, “Today, we are releasing the results of 1,792,719 candidates. Some 34,120 results are being withheld including the results of 15,145 candidates being further clarified as identical twins and siblings”.

But on Monday morning, the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said, ”the board probed the identity and involvement of some candidates who were suspected of being involved in one examination infraction or another, the Board has further cleared and released the results of 15,490 candidates in this category”.

According to him, at the conclusion of the review exercise, this category of candidates with suspected infractions were further classified into five groups.

He said the first category are those who have sufficiently proved their innocence, while the second category are those with inconclusive evidence of culpability and were given the benefit of the doubt because of the guiding principles of the Board that it is better for many criminals to go free than to punish one innocent candidate.