The results of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be released as soon as reports from the 687 Computer Based Test centres used for the conduct of the examination are reviewed, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, has said.

The board said the review of reports from these centres will be concluded on Monday or Tuesday.

JAMB spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said this in an interview with our reporter on Monday in Abuja.

He attributed the delay in releasing the results to fraudulent practices of some candidates who sat for the examination.

The 2019 UTME was conducted on April 11 – 17.

According to him, some candidates have abused some of the innovations introduced by the boarding, leaving it to properly screen the UTME results to ensure that the board does not release the results of a compromised examination.

He said: “We are comparing reports from the field and as soon as we finish either today or tomorrow, we will commence the process of releasing the results.

“We are collecting reports from 687 centres. The results will be released as soon as we finish what we are doing.”

Benjamin also said the board will investigate all issues of biometric failure during the conduct of the examination.

There were reports of biometric verification challenge in some centres during the examination.

He said the board would look into it as soon as it finishes releasing the UTME results to ensure that candidates with genuine biometric issues are not made to suffer.

According to him, if a candidate could be captured during registration there is nothing stopping the fingerprints of such candidate from being captured during the examination.

“As soon as we finish releasing results we will look into it and if there is any candidate with genuine reason we will see what we can do.

“We will investigate all issues of biometric verification. If we find the cases to be genuine, we will do the needful,” he said.