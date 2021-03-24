



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration exercise commences on Thursday, April 8 to Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The exam body, which made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, also announced the commencement of registration of candidates for the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry (DE).

The statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said candidates must have National Identity Number (NIN) before registration can be carried out.

It stated that registration will take place in 700 centres across the country and the list is available in all the state offices and JAMB’S website: www.jamb.gov.ng.

It said candidates are also to note that the registration for DE applicants would run concurrently with that of UTME candidates. There would be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME/DE application documents.

The statement read in full: “The Governing Board of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) met at its meeting of 22nd March, 2021 and decided that: i. For any person to be registered for UTME/DE, he/she must supply his/her National Identity Number (NIN). It is therefore mandatory for participation in the 2021 Registration Exercise.





“The approved schedule for registration and examination are as follows: a. Registration exercise will start on Thursday, 8th April to Saturday, 15th May, 2021.

“Optional Mock will be held on Friday, 30th April, 2021 (for those who indicate interest and registered before 24th of April, 2021).

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination would hold from Saturday, 5th to Saturday, 19th June, 2021

“The venue of the examination will be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town. The registration fee for the 2021 application documents is N3,500 and N500 for the recommended Reading Text.

”Information regarding other registration processes and requirements would be made available on the Board’s website and advertised in the electronics and print media from 5th April, 2021.”